Oscar Voters, Don’t Forget About These 2018 Gems — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 227: Here's what this week's many nominations tell us about the state of the race.

A major turning point in awards season is just around the corner, as Monday marks the first deadline for Oscar voters ahead of the 2019 nominations. That means Academy members just have this weekend to catch up on any blind spots before the Oscar race gets a whole lot narrower. And while it’s safe to assume that most members have seen “A Star is Born,” “Roma,” “The Favourite,” and many other major contenders, 2018 had a whole lot more to offer.

For this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson do their best to pitch in, making the case for Paul Schrader (who has never been nominated!) and his “First Reformed” screenplay, among several other highlights. They also talk through some of the big nominations from the past week — the BAFTAs as well as the WGA and DGA noms, which tell us much about the potential for several contenders (or the lack thereof). Plus: What to make of the many scandals chasing “Green Book”?

Listen to the full episode below.

