Final Oscar Predictions: Why ‘Roma’ Still Has Momentum — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 228: With Oscar nominations dropping on Tuesday, there are a few safe bets, but nothing is certain.

Oscar votes are in and nominations are just around the corner. Campaigns are taking a weeklong break. But what will happen on Tuesday morning? Even educated guesses don’t tell the whole story. Nevertheless, most pundits can agree that “Roma” remains a serious frontrunner in a very competitive year. Even so, “A Star Is Born” and “Green Book” stand to do quite well — but don’t count out “BlacKkKlansman” or “The Favourite.” If you’ve been following the hype, you know that a few popular titles could do quite well…or not so well. And what about the underdogs that deserve to sneak in? No matter what happens, someone’s going to be upset about the outcome. Place your bets now!

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson take one last pass at predicting the nominations while looking ahead to a very different film event as Sundance kicks off on Thursday.

Listen to the full episode below.

