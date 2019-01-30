Live From Sundance 2019: Why This Year’s Festival Reflects an Evolving Film Industry

Screen Talk, episode 230: Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson meet for a live recording and speak with Sundance audiences on Main Street.

The Sundance Film Festival is always a window into the changing state of the film industry. Programmers assemble a lineup filled with unknown variables, buyers show up with their own agendas, big sales generate headlines, and filmmakers’ careers are launched overnight. This year’s Sundance was no exception, but with “Late Night,” “The Report,” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon” generating eight-figure deals with Amazon and “The Farewell” selling to A24, there is much to assess about the major players in Park City and what they tell us about the business as a whole.

Of course, there’s a lot more to Sundance than just industry buzz. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson met up at the Canada Goose Basecamp to record an episode of the show in front of a live audience and discuss their takeaways from the festival. In addition to sharing some of their favorite movies and hearing from audience members about some of theirs, they also considered the future and whether any of this year’s titles hold potential for the next awards season cycle.

Listen to the full episode below.



