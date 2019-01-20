‘SNL’: How John Mulaney Helped Pete Davidson Return After Suicide Scare

They have more in common than you think.

It wasn’t entirely surprising that Pete Davidson was on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” even after posting disturbing messages suggesting he was suicidal last month, but it was surprising to see him flanked by former “SNL” writer John Mulaney. The two appeared as a duo on “Weekend Update,” where Davidson is a regular, to discuss everything from their shared appreciation of Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” to the fact that Davidson is doing much better now. According to Vanity Fair, Mulaney joining the segment was no coincidence — he’s struggled with his own substance-abuse issues in the past.

“I didn’t realize you guys hung out together,” Colin Jost said after Mulaney showed up. “Yeah, we do, but a lot of times it looks like I’m Pete’s lawyer,” the comedian replied. “But for real, I’ve been spending time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane — a sober, domestic life.”

Then Davidson chimed in as only he could: “Yeah, and after observing John’s life, I publicly threatened suicide. I’m sorry, I know I shouldn’t make that joke…but it is funny.”

“Pete, look at me. You are loved by many, and we are glad you are OK,” responded Mulaney in a moment that felt like it may have been unscripted.

Mulaney discussed his issues during his 2014 special “New in Town,” saying, “I don’t drink. I used to drink, then I drank too much and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences because I don’t look like someone who used to do anything.”

Most of their time during the segment was devoted to discussing “The Mule,” which both absolutely love, but Davidson briefly veered into more personal at the end: “I didn’t mention her once!” he shouted, presumably alluding to ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. Watch below.

