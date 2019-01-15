Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray Reunite: ‘Lost In Translation’ Duo Team Up for ‘On the Rocks’ — First Details

The movie is the first project under Apple and A24's new partnership.

Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray are officially reuniting on a new project entitled “On the Rocks.” The movie is the latest effort from the duo behind “Lost in Translation,” which earned Murray an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and won Sofia Coppola the Best Original Screenplay Oscar. The two last worked together on Murray’s 2017 Netflix special “A Very Murray Christmas,” which Coppola directed. “On the Rocks” is the first project announced under A24 and Apple’s new partnership.

“On the Rocks” will star Murray opposite Rashida Jones in the story of a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York. Coppola will direct the movie on location in New York City. Production begins this spring. Coppola is producing the film with Youree Henley. “On the Rocks” is Coppola’s second A24 movie following her 2013 satirical crime film “The Bling Ring.”

Read More:A24 and Apple Enter Agreement to Produce Multiple Films Over Several Years

A24 announced in November 2018 a new partnership with Apple in which the indie studio and distributor will produce multiple features for the technology giant over the course of several years. Full details on the A24/Apple partnership have remained under wraps, so it’s unclear whether or not Coppola’s “On the Rocks” will be given a theatrical release, a streaming release on Apple, or both.

“On the Rocks” marks Coppola’s sixth narrative feature film following “The Virgin Suicides,” “Lost in Translation,” “Marie Antoinette,” “The Bling Ring,” and “The Beguiled.” The latter title was Coppola’s most recent effort and hit theaters in summer 2017 via Focus Features. “The Beguiled” won Coppola the Best Director prize at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

A24 and Apple have not announced a release date for “On the Rocks.” A24’s upcoming titles include Claire Denis’ “High Life,” Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse,” and Sundance premieres such as “Native Son.”

