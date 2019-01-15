‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer: Peter Parker Lives, but Jake Gyllenhaal Is a New Threat

"Far From Home" features Tom Holland in his third go-around as the world's most beloved web-slinger.

Peter Parker lives! At least he’s alive and well in the first trailer for Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” The MCU Spider-Man, first played by Tom Holland in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” vanished into thin air during the climax of “Avengers: Infinity War” following Thanos’ population-destroying snap. Many fans have been left wondering how Peter returns, and while we don’t have that answer yet, we do have some great new footage.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man on a summer vacation to Europe with his friends. Returning from “Homecoming” are Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Zendayaas Michelle (revealed at the end of the first movie as “MJ”), Jacob Batalonas Peter’s best friend and sidekick Ned, Tony Revolori as school jock Flash, and Angourie Riceas Peter’s classmate Betty Brant.

While “Far From Home” will feature MCU regulars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), and Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), it will most excitingly mark the MCU debut of Jake Gyllenhaal. The “Nightcrawler” and “Prisoners” actor is taking on the villainous role of Quentin Beck/Mysterio. “Homecoming” villain Adrian Toomes/Vulture, played by Michael Keaton, is also returning.

In a sign of confidence from Marvel, director Jon Watts is back behind the camera for the MCU’s second standalone “Spider-Man” movie. “Homecoming” was Watts’ major studio debut after directing the small indie film “Cop Car,” and he earned rave reviews not just for his action scenes but also for bringing in a heavy dose of John Hughes into the high school-set moments.

Sony will release “Spider Man: Far From Home” in theaters nationwide July 5, 2019. The opening is a couple months after the release of “Avengers: Endgame,” which will no doubt explain just how Peter Parker made it back to Queens. Watch the first official trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.