‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Wins Golden Globe For Best Animated Film

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" won the Golden Globe, taking the latest round in the superhero battle with "Incredibles 2."

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” wrestled Best Animated Feature Film honors from Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” Sunday night at the 76th annual Golden Globes. It’s only the third time that a non Pixar/Disney movie has triumphed, joining Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin” and DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

The other three Golden Globe nominees were Wes Anderson’s stop-motion, Japanese-inspired “Isle of Dogs,” Mamoru Hosoda’s lovely Japanese time-traveling fantasy, “Mirai” (from GKids), and Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston).

The Golden Globe win continues the awards momentum for “Into the Spider-Verse,” which took most of the year-end animation honors, including both the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association prizes. Thanks to the ambitious vision of producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Miles Morales was introduced as the first Spidey of color with an innovative style that was like a moving comic book.

This marks the first Golden Globe for Sony Pictures Animation and Lord and Miller. They were first nominated in 2009 for directing Sony’s “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” and then again in 2014 for helming “The Lego Movie” (from Warner Bros.).

It’s also the first Golden Globe for “Spider-Verse” co-directors Peter Ramsey (first nominated for DreamWorks’ “Rise of the Guardians”), Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman (“22 Jump Street”), who co-scripted with Lord.

However, despite its cultural diversity and disruptive style, “Into the Spider-Verse” still has an uphill climb in the Oscar race against “Incredibles 2.” Then again, only three Golden Globe winners have failed to win an Academy Award (“Cars,” “The Adventures of Tintin,” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2”).

“Incredibles 2” has the strength of the Pixar brand, the star power of director Brad Bird (who has already won two Oscars for “The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille”), and the fact that it’s the all-time animation grosser, topping $608 million domestically last year. As a Pixar franchise, that makes the “Incredibles” the second most popular after “Toy Story.”

Oscar nominations will be announced January 22, and ASIFA-Hollywood’s 46th Annie Awards take place February 2nd at UCLA’s Royce Hall, where “Incredibles 2” leads the pack with 11 nominations,

