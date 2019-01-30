Stephen Colbert Shows How ‘Sicario’ Sequel Might Be Driving President’s Thoughts

Last year's sequel to the 2015 film might be subconsciously shaping public rhetoric about immigration policy.

Eagle-eyed internet users have spent much of the last few weeks parsing out the waves of unfounded claims that the president is using to justify his calls for greater border security. There’s a growing recognition that many of the reasons he’s given for increased funding for a southern border wall come from “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” last year’s sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s 2015 original “Sicario.”

On Tuesday night’s “Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert presented a trio of these not-very-likely-coincidences (namely, duct-taped abductees, armored cars, and abandoned prayer rugs) when talking about what might have been a reason for the recent government shutdown.

Then again, this is the same show that had Josh Brolin on to promote “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” back in June and had the actor read Trump tweets as his “Avengers” character, so nothing makes any sense anymore.

Colbert also used the segment to talk about Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s less-than-stellar start to his presidential bid. After calling into question Schultz’s insistence that he didn’t want to speak about hypothetical tax policy during his campaign, Colbert added another joke to the growing list of coffee-related quips about the hopeful candidate’s run. “It’s no surprise that Schultz has been met with some resistance, because no one has been in a Starbucks bathroom and thought, ‘The guy in charge of this should be in charge of everything,'” Colbert said.

It’s all a bizarre set of timing, because — as Colbert points out — last night was supposed to be the show’s post-State of the Union live show. That plan will now be shifted to next Tuesday, after Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed on a rescheduled date for the annual address.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue segment below:

