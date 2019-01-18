Sundance 2019 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

Here’s our constantly updated compendium of every Sundance 2019 acquisition.

There are few acquisition festivals quite like Sundance, where movies enter as unknowns and leave as Oscar hopefuls with million-dollar deals backing them. 2018 titles that went on to critical and financial success included “Searching,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Blindspotting”; though not as high-profile as the likes of “Call Me by Your Name” or “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” such films serve as a reminder of Park City’s importance in shaping the year in movies.

Running from January 24 – February 3 in Park City, Utah, this year’s edition of the festival is sure to produce a number of buzzworthy offerings. Here’s our constantly updated compendium of every Sundance 2019 acquisition.

Title: “The Brink”

Buyer: Magnolia Pictures

Section: Documentary Premieres

“Alison Klayman and producer Marie Therese Guirgis have pulled off an amazing achievement, going behind the scenes of a historic political and cultural moment and capturing it with both true artistry and import,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “‘The Brink’ must be seen by all who care about the dynamics of where our world is heading.”

Title: “The Tomorrow Man”

Buyers: Bleecker Street (domestic), Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (foreign)

Section: Premieres

“Noble Jones has created a uniquely charming love story between master actors John Lithgow and Blythe Danner,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said. “I’m thrilled to be working with my old colleague James Schamus and the team at Anonymous Content.”

Read More: Documentaries Could Sell Big at Sundance 2019, But Buyers Should Exercise Caution

Title: “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”

Buyer: Showtime

Section: Indie Episodic

“Wu-Tang Clan is a seminal group that deserves a seminal documentary,” said Vinnie Malhotra, EVP Nonfiction Programming at Showtime Networks. “Sacha Jenkins delivers just that, not only reminding us of their powerful history through vintage footage, but also placing their impact in modern-day perspective that will be meaningful both to their diehard fans and music fans in general.”

Title: “The Souvenir”

Buyer: A24

Section: World Drama

“Each of Joanna’s films has a mesmerizing power and uncommon intimacy, and The Souvenir shows a filmmaker at the height of her craft,” A24 said in a release announcing the deal. The film brilliantly captures the heady, formative days of first love and a young woman’s efforts to give shape to her art, and we could not be more excited to bring The Souvenir to a wide audience.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.