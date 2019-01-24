Sundance 2019 Provides Relief From Oscar Season — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 229: Sundance looks promising, but what surprises will this year's lineup bring?

The Oscar nominations usually land right in the middle of the Sundance Film Festival, forcing the film industry to take a break from screening new work to see which contenders from the previous year made the cut. This time, however, the festival moved to later in the month, and kicked off its 2019 edition two days after the nominations arrived.

That has been provided a welcome structure to a very busy film week, and enabled two separate conversations to inform the latest episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the nominees before turning their attention to the Sundance screenings to come. With a very unpredictable market and a lot of mysteries in the lineup, the next week is guaranteed to provide a whole new window into the year ahead.

Sundance attendees are invited to join Kohn and Thompson for a live recording of Screen Talk this Tuesday at noon in Park City at the Canada Goose Basecamp located at 449 Main Street.

Listen to the full episode below.



