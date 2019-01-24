Back to IndieWire

The IndieWire Sundance 2019 Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

The year's first big festival serves as a showcase for indie talent on the rise, on its way to mainstream dominance, and everything in between.

Snow piles up as people walk past the Egyptian Theater at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, USA, 26 January 2017. The festival runs from 19 to 29 January.2017 Sundance Film Festival, Park City, Usa - 26 Jan 2017

The Sundance Film Festival

George Frey/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Lineup and Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Sundance 2019 Announces Full Features Lineup, Including Premieres and Competition

Sundance Celebrates TV With ‘Documentary Now,’ Plus New Shows from Gregg Araki and Nick Hornby

Sundance 2019 Announces Shorts Lineup, Including Majority From Female Filmmakers

Sundance 2019 Reveals New Frontier Slate, Including Films and VR Experiences

Sundance Adds New Titles, Including ‘Under the Shadow’ Director’s ‘Wounds’

Sundance Announces New Programming Team in Advance of 2019 Festival

Sundance 2019 Juries Include Jane Campion, Damien Chazelle, Tessa Thompson, and More

Rotten Tomatoes Will Help Fund Sundance’s Press Inclusion Initiative

Sundance 2019 Adds Four-Hour Michael Jackson Child Molestation Documentary, ‘Leaving Neverland’

‘Leaving Neverland’: Two-Part Michael Jackson Child Abuse Documentary Sets HBO Release

Pre-Festival Analysis

Sundance 2019: Nine Lineup Highlights From Awkwafina to Shia LaBeouf

Sundance 2019: 21 Must-See Films At This Year’s Festival, From ‘Honey Boy’ to ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’

Sundance No-Shows: 10 Indies We Can’t Wait to See that Won’t Be at the Festival

Documentaries Could Sell Big at Sundance 2019, But Buyers Should Exercise Caution

Sundance 2019 Short Film Preview: 10 Must-See Gems, From Vampires to Emily Mortimer

Sundance 2019: The Most Anticipated LGBTQ Films and Projects Heading to Park City

At Sundance 2019, Women Directors Push Beyond ‘Female Stories’

Film Reviews

Interviews

Features

Amazon Likely to Pull Film Festival Stars, and With It the Floor of the Sundance Market

Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

‘Abe’ Trailer: Noah Schnapp Is a Foodie With an Identity Crisis in Sundance Charmer

Acquisitions

Sundance 2019 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

