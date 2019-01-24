Sundance Day One Press Conference Live-Stream: Watch Robert Redford Begin the Fest

Kim Yutani, the festival's new Director of Programming, will also be speaking.

Sundance hasn’t truly begun until Robert Redford has spoken at the Day One Press Conference, which begins momentarily from the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah. He won’t be the only one on hand, however, as new Director of Programming Kim Yutani is slated to speak alongside Festival Director John Cooper, Sundance Institute Executive Director Keri Putnam and several members of the programming team. You needn’t be at the festival to watch, however, as the event is being live-streamed for the benefit of everyone at home. Avail yourself of the feed below.

This year’s opener will be different from prior editions in one key way: Programmers will be onstage answering questions that were submitted by members of the press in advance. Whether that makes the ceremony more efficient or less unpredictable (if not both) remains to be seen, but it should be worth tuning in regardless.

After the live-stream, Sundance will upload the entire press conference to its YouTube page.

Yutani succeeded Trevor Groth as Director of Programming last May after serving as Senior Programmer for several years; she’s been with Sundance in one capacity or another since 2006.

Redford made waves last fall when he published “A Brief Statement About Big Things” on the Sundance Institute’s website, writing amid Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation that he felt “out of place in the country I was born into” for the first time he could remember and that he has “watched with sadness as our civil servants have failed us.” One imagines that he won’t open the festivities on such an overtly political note, but stranger things have happened — especially in the last two years.

