‘Conversations with a Killer’ Trailer: Ted Bundy Doc Features Unseen Archival Tapes

The series arrives January 24 on Netflix, right before director Joe Berlinger's Zac Efron-led biopic premieres at Sundance.

Netflix has become one of the internet’s biggest hubs for true crime documentaries. Later this month, the streaming service will debut a project on perhaps its most high-profile criminal figure yet.

Joe Berlinger’s “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” is a look into the acts and prosecution of the infamous serial killer, responsible for the deaths of over 30 women before being sentenced to death in 1979. As the series’ trailer shows, “Conversations with a Killer” features previously unheard audio interviews with Bundy during the time he was awaiting his execution.

As an overview of how Bundy got to that place in 1980, the series also looks to examine the way that his public trial turned the serial killer into an unexpected heartthrob of sorts among observers in person and in news reports. (The brutal evidence of photos of partially destroyed skulls serve as a jarring counterpoint to the way people talk about the color of his eyes and his relative handsomeness in suits and handcuffs.) “Conversations with a Killer” will also touch on the fact that Bundy also escaped from jail multiple times before his eventual death in 1989.

This series will be the first part of a Bundy-filled year for Berlinger, perhaps best known for his trilogy of “Paradise Lost” films. Directed with Bruce Sinofsky, those films chronicled the prosecution (and subsequent release) of three Memphis teenagers accused of a series of ritual murders. Berlinger’s upcoming biopic “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” stars Zac Efron as Bundy, but is told from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins). The film will make its world premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival.

Watch the full trailer for the series below:

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” premieres January 24 on Netflix.

