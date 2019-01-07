‘The Americans’ Wins the Golden Globe Award for Best TV Drama

"The Americans" is the HFPA's pick for Best Drama Series in 2019, its first win in the category.

Step aside, there’s a new best drama in town. “The Americans” was chosen as the 2019 Golden Globe Award winner for Best Drama Series. During the ceremony, the veteran FX show beat out intense competition to earn its first ever trophy.

Of course, both a new winner and a first-time winner were assured once the nominees were announced in December. None of the five contenders had won before, and last year’s champion, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” wasn’t nominated in 2019, so it couldn’t defend its title. That’s a near-complete reversal from 2018, when four of the five nominees had either won before (like “Game of Thrones”) or previously earned a slot in the final five.

This year, four of the five nominees were freshmen series, either edging out eligible titles like “Handmaid’s” and “This Is Us” or taking advantage of HFPA favorites in off years (like “Game of Thrones” or “Stranger Things”). The lack of a defending champion or former nominees didn’t make for an easy road to victory, however. Nominees included the popular British action-thriller “Bodyguard,” FX’s landmark LGBTQ drama “Pose,” the longstanding critical favorite (and recent Emmy winner) “The Americans,” and Amazon’s star-studded Hitchcockian thriller “Homecoming” / BBC America’s buzzy cops-and-criminals love story “Killing Eve.”

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior. You can read about all the evening’s winners and festivities via IndieWire, and make sure to check out the night’s photo gallery above.

