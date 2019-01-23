‘The Beach Bum’ Official Trailer: Harmony Korine and Matthew McConaughey Make Stoner Movie Heaven

The genre could be getting an instant classic this March.

Seven years after unleashing “Spring Breakers” on the world, Harmony Korine is finally ready to release his follow-up directorial effort. Enter “The Beach Bum,” an extremely loose new comedy starring Matthew McConaughey as a Miami poet and stoner who embarks on a shenanigan-fueled journey of self-discovery.

“Spring Breakers” starred James Franco as an idiosyncratic drug dealer named Alien, a character that has gone on to become a touchstone of the stoner movie genre. One look at “The Beach Bum’s” official red band trailer below makes it clear that McConaughey and his character Moondog are destined to be stoner movie legends. McConaughey is joined in the film by Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Snoop Dogg, and Jimmy Buffett.

“The Beach Bum” is one of two releases Matthew McConaughey has lined up in the first half of 2019. The actor’s thriller “Serenity,” in which he stars opposite Anne Hathaway, is opening January 25 from Aviron Pictures. McConaughey starred last year in Yann Demange’s crime drama “White Boy Rick.” Korine, meanwhile, has been mostly off the grid for the last several years aside from directing commercials and music videos. The director had a small cameo in Jonah Hill’s “Mid90s.”

The entirety of “The Beach Bum” was filmed on location in Miami. The movie has already made headlines for McConaughey’s stories of smoking real weed on set with Snoop Dogg, who would trade out the prop marijuana for the real thing without the actor’s knowledge. Before the film’s theatrical release, “The Beach Bum” will screen at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival. Korine received the Golden Key Award at the Key West Film Festival last year.

Neon will release “The Beach Bum” in theaters March 29. Watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.