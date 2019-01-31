‘The Chi’ Season 2 Trailer: Showtime Drama Continues Look at All Sides of Chicago

Jason Mitchell and the cast return to the Lena Waithe-produced series, which drew critical acclaim in last year's debut season.

One of the strengths of last year’s Showtime debut “The Chi” is that it showed far more than just one side of Chicago. With the first look at the series’ new episodes, it looks like Season 2 will be doing more of the same.

Thursday, Showtime released a trailer for the second season, which follows a number of characters facing their own respective challenges and successes as their lives continue. Though the show is made up of experiences from a number of different characters, this features Alex Hibbert’s young character Kevin, who is just beginning to understand all the conflicting emotions surrounding him. Much like the series as a whole, there’s a mix of grief and happiness.

“The Chi” will also return a number of performers from its impressive ensemble, including Jason Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, and Tiffany Boone. Ayanna Floyd Davis is the new showrunner on the series, which counts creator Lena Waithe, Common, and “Dope” director Rick Famuyiwa among its executive producers.

One of the first great dramas of the 2018 calendar, this year “The Chi” picks up a Season 2 release date on the first Sunday in April, right in the heart of Emmy season.

In his initial review of the series, IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote, “‘The Chi’ doesn’t treat its characters as a means to an end. For all the issues that need to be addressed in Chicago (and the state of Illinois), ‘The Chi’ targets big topics by prioritizing the day-to-day lives of its residents… [the show] acknowledges the complexity of its city through the complexity of its characters, and because it cares very much about those characters, viewers will, too.”

Watch the full trailer for the newest episodes below:

“The Chi” Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 7 on Showtime.

