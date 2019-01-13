‘The Expendables’: Sylvester Stallone Liked Terry Crews So Much He Rewrote the Script

He went on to have a larger role in both sequels as well.

If you’ve been on the internet in the last several years, you already know that just about everyone loves Terry Crews. That includes Sylvester Stallone, who was so impressed by him during production of “The Expendables” that he rewrote a crucial scene to give his co-star more screentime — which is not at all the direction Crews thought things were going.

“When I was on that movie, I wasn’t getting a lot of light and they kept changing the script and I just kept disappearing,” Crews told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna mail it in. I’m gonna say my lines and go home. I wanna get out of here.’ And something told me, ‘Terry, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. You have this chance to make history.’”

It worked: “All of a sudden, Sly’s like, ‘You know what, I like that. Wait a second right here. Wait a second right here. I’m gonna change the movie!’” Crews added. “And he rewrote the movie.” Crews went on to star in both “Expendables” sequels and was most recently seen on the silver screen in last year’s “Sorry to Bother You” and “Deadpool 2”; he currently stars on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the sixth season of which recently premiered on NBC after the show was briefly canceled by Fox.

Crews also became an unexpected part of the #MeToo movement when he accused talent agent Adam Venit of groping him at a party; the situation escalated to the point that the actor says he will not be in “The Expendables 4” as retaliation for speaking out about his experiences.

