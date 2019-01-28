Awkwafina Dramedy ‘The Farewell’ Acquired by A24 — Sundance

Lulu Wang directed the dramedy, which premiered in Park City this weekend.

A24 is close to completing a deal to acquire Sundance breakout “The Farewell,” according to Deadline. The film, which stars Awkwafina and was directed by Lulu Wang, will reportedly be purchased for an estimated $6 million. It’s one of the most high-profile deals at the festival so far, though the record still belongs to “Late Night,” the Mindy Kaling/Emma Thompson comedy bought by Amazon Studios for $13 million.

In his glowing review of the film, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote, “The rapper-turned-actress’ best performance takes a sharp turn away from her zany supporting roles for a restrained and utterly credible portrait of cross-cultural frustrations. As a Chinese-American grappling with the traditionalism of her past and its impact on the future, she’s an absorbing engine for the movie’s introspective look at a most unusual family reunion.”

He continued, ““The Farewell” lands on a tricky happy medium between the eccentric and somber aspects of its curious scenario. It winds up with a sharply bittersweet finale — followed by an abrupt revelation sure to keep people talking. The movie doesn’t side with Billi or her family on the decision to obscure the truth — but it suggests that by bringing them all together, her grandmother gets the last laugh either way.”

Tzi Ma and Diana Lin co-star in the film, which premiered at the festival on Friday.

