‘The Kominsky Method’ Wins Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy, a First for Netflix

Chuck Lorre's comedy won its second award of the evening.

Netflix finally has its first big Golden Globes TV win. “The Kominsky Method,” creator Chuck Lorre’s branch-out into single-cam comedy, took home the trophy for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy on Sunday night.

“This doesn’t happen to me,” Lorre said as he accepted his award on the stage of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. “I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m up here trembling like a leaf.”

The Globes have had a track record of awarding this category to a first-year comedy, having previously anointed the debut seasons of “Atlanta,” “Transparent,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” “The Kominsky Method” seemed poise to continue the pattern, despite a ceremony-tying four nominations for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

At least one trend was set to be broken at the 76th edition of the awards. Lorre’s previous Globe nominee “The Big Bang Theory” was nominated three times at the beginning of the decade without ever winning the top prize. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was looking to become the first repeat winner since “Glee” won for its first two seasons.

Earlier in the evening, Douglas kicked off the acting award recipients by taking home the statue for his part as title character Sandy Kominsky. For those looking for the rest of the results as a precursor to what would take home a win on the series side, “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Barry” each picked up a pair of acting nominations prior to the evening. Awards power player “Barry,” which scored big at the Emmys last September, ended up without a win.

The two leading contenders headlined an intriguing set of nominees in the category, which also included the Jim Carrey-led Showtime half-hour series “Kidding” and fan favorite NBC comedy “The Good Place.”

