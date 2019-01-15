‘The Last O.G.’ Trailer: Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan Cover Each Other in Flour in Season 2

The TBS comedy returns for another round of episodes in April.

Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan made for one of the more enjoyable TV pairings of last year. Playing a pair of ex-partners adjusting to life after Tray (Morgan) is released from prison, the two form the narrative and comedic backbone of the TBS series “The Last O.G.”

When the show premiered last spring, IndieWire’s Ben Travers said of Haddish (and the show’s first season overall), “She’s a force as much as she constitutes the show’s limitations overall: Very good yet not yet great, the rest of the series gets a lot right early on without making a move to the top tier of television. That may nag at some who come in with ultra-high expectations, but Haddish and Morgan are marvelous, and ‘The Last O.G.’ could easily coast for six seasons on their charm alone.”

While Season 2 is still on the way for a few more months, the latest TBS trailer shows that the pair may have found a few extra literal ingredients to help move things along. It looks as if the two still have plenty to catch up on, including a few envelopes’ worth of letters that Tray sent from his time serving his sentence. With Tray still pursuing his goals of becoming a chef, it seems there’s also room for a good, old-fashioned food fight.

Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, and Allen Maldonado each make a return from the show’s first round of episodes. In addition to the family at the heart of the series, Season 2 will feature a musician-heavy group of guest stars, ranging from Talib Kweli and Rakim to Method Man and Rev Run.

Watch the full trailer (including a menacing-looking, binocular-wielding Jack McBrayer) below:

“The Last O.G.” Season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 2 on TBS.

