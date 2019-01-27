Mindy Kaling and Amy Ryan Address the Possibility of an ‘Office’ Reunion

Steve Carell's schedule could make it unlikely.

“Late Night” is the toast of the town at Sundance, having sold to Amazon Studios for a near-record $13 million after its world premiere last night. Several members of the cast and crew visited the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox — director Nisha Ganatra, writer/producer/star Mindy Kaling, and co-stars Amy Ryan, Paul Walter Hauser, and Reid Scott — but their new comedy wasn’t the only topic of discussion. Kaling and Ryan also addressed the possibility of “The Office” returning in one form or another after being asked about it by IndieWire’s Kate Erbland, but a reunion could be a tall order.

“I love the show. I’ve been surprised by how increasingly popular it’s gotten,” Kaling said. The problem, as is so often the case in such matters, is timing: “I think Steve [Carell] is literally shooting a show right now and has another show coming up, so besides that I don’t think he really has time for an ‘Office’ reunion.”

Amy Ryan didn’t directly broach the subject of a reunion, instead talking about what an enjoyable time she had during the show’s original run. “It was such a joyous experience. I feel like most of my jobs have been these really heavy dramas — I go home kind of beaten and broken up — but at ‘The Office’ I honestly went home exhausted and felt like I had done an ab workout because we laugh so hard all the time. It was such a wonderful experience.”

Watch an excerpt of the conversation below. As for “Late Night,” expect it to arrive in theaters courtesy of Amazon later this year.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.