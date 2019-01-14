‘The Social Network’ Sequel Is Getting Closer, Aaron Sorkin Says There’s Enough New Material

David Fincher's 2010 drama earned eight Academy Award nominations and over $240 million worldwide.

Nearly a decade after its release, “The Social Network” could finally be getting closer to a sequel. Aaron Sorkin, whose work on the film won him the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 83rd Academy Awards, recently told the Associated Press the time has come where there is enough new material about Facebook to start writing an official sequel. Not only is Sorkin eyeing a return to the world of behind-the-scenes Facebook drama, but apparently producer Scott Rudin is on board and has been for some time.

“I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel,” Sorkin told AP Entertainment. “A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss Twins and Eduardo Saverin…I’ve gotten more than one email from [Rudin] with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?’”

“The Social Network” opened in fall 2010 and earned eight Oscar nominations and over $240 million at the worldwide box office. Both Sorkin and director David Fincher were lauded for their efforts, and the two were originally planning to reunite for “Steve Jobs” until Fincher pulled out after negotiations with Sony over his salary couldn’t be settled. Fincher has not directed a feature since 2014’s “Gone Girl,” so getting the director back on the big screen with a “Social Network” sequel would be a huge draw. The director is currently working on the second season of his Netflix series “Mindhunter.”

The script for “The Social Network” covered its origins through the eyes of founder Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg in an Oscar-nominated performance. The movie ended with Zuckerberg settling a $65 million lawsuit with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, but the decade since has seen more newsworthy Facebook stories including last year’s Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

Aaron Sorkin is currently on Broadway with his record-selling adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” starring Jeff Daniels. Watch the director’s interview with AP Entertainment in the video below.

MORE TO THE STORY: Aaron Sorkin says “The Social Network” producer Scott Rudin has reached out to him about revisiting the subject of #Facebook on film. pic.twitter.com/hE5iOwEik1 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 11, 2019

