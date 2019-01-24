‘The Umbrella Academy’ Trailer: Meet Netflix’s New Team of Misfit Superheroes

Ellen Page leads an adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's graphic novel series, premiering next month.

This may come as a surprise, but there’s a new show coming up about a group of people with special powers who have to save the world from destruction. While it may be a familiar premise, this newest look at the upcoming Netflix adaptation of “The Umbrella Academy” seems like it might be swapping in some brooding moodiness for a fight against evil that’s a little funnier.

The show, based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, follows a group of ragtag superheroes all joined by a bizarre common link: They were all born spontaneously on the same day nearly 30 years ago. Now, they’re charged with averting a global apocalypse in the span of eight days.

Their full range of powers are yet to be fully revealed, but this does give the first look at Aidan Gallagher’s Number Five, the young one of the group who can travel through time. Ellen Page headlines the rest of the assembled ensemble, one that also features “Misfits” alum Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Colm Feore.

The sneak peek barely touches on two of the more exciting members of this impressive cast. Cameron Britton, who stole nearly the entire first season of “Mindhunter” as the dangerously calm serial killer Ed Kemper, is part of the bigger group. And Mary J. Blige, in her first big post-“Mudbound” role, also figures into the greater story as well.

Former “Fargo” writer Steve Blackman will serve as the showrunner on the series, while Jeremy Slater, who co-wrote Adam Wingard’s 2017 “Death Note” adaptation, wrote the pilot for “The Umbrella Academy.”

Watch the full trailer (including a cover of “Hazy Shade of Winter” that works like a shot of Red Bull) below:

“The Umbrella Academy” premieres February 15 on Netflix.

