Yes, Thom Yorke Wants That ‘Suspiria’ Oscar Nom and Got Crucial Advice from Jonny Greenwood

Yorke is fighting for a nomination alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, and more.

Thom Yorke doesn’t care much for awards (heck, he’s not even attending the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame ceremony where Radiohead is set to be inducted), but rest assured he wants that Oscar. The Radiohead frontman composed his first original film score for Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” and the lead single “Suspirium” made the official Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song in December. With Oscar nomination voting underway, Yorke is hoping to land one of spots.

“I mean, I hope it gets nominated,” Yorke recently told Variety. “That would be great, because it was a year and a half in my life, and I worked bloody hard on it. So, you know, sometimes it’s nice to be recognized. Sometimes, if you understand what it means.”

Yorke isn’t the first Radiohead band member to find himself in Oscar contention. Jonny Greenwood has emerged as one of the best film composers over the last decade and change thanks to his collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson, which include “There Will Be Blood,” “The Master,” “Inherent Vice,” and “Phantom Tread.” Greenwood’s work on the latter earned him an Oscar nomination in 2018, and he was celebrated for his “You Were Never Really Here” score last year as well.

When asked if Greenwood gave him any advice going into his first film score, Yorke said, “His advice was really sound and quite simple: ‘Don’t work too much to picture, because you’ll find yourself drying up. Work off-picture, and then put it onto it. Work as much as you can from impressions. And be selfish about your own experiments that you want to do.'”

“That’s very much what he does,” Greenwood continued. “He’ll come to things a lot of the time because he wants to try an experiment sonically or musically, and he finds that it fits with whatever he’s working on anyway. So I was doing a lot of that, just fucking around using modular gear and using my voice in ways I wouldn’t normally do that I’d wanted to try for ages.”

Yorke’s “Suspirium” is facing off against Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars,” and a pair of tracks from “Marry Poppins Returns” on the Oscar shortlist, among other songs. Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday, January 22.

