Tiffany Haddish Defended by Patton Oswalt, Kathy Griffin, and More After Bombing Comedy Set

Haddish's comedy performance in Miami on December 31 resulted in walkouts and a lot of negative press.

Comics and industry professionals are sticking up for Tiffany Haddish on social media after the “Girls Trip” actress faced negative press due to a botched New Year’s Eve comedy set. Haddish performed December 31 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida and bombed her performance, with reports saying many fans walked out of the show in frustration as Haddish flubbed some jokes and forgot others. The comedian challenged audience members to be funny while she drank on stage.

Responding on Twitter to an article from The Root titled “Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead,” Haddish admitted her New Year’s Eve set did not go as planned. “Yes this happened,” the comedian wrote. “I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened [sic] again.”

While Haddish owned up to bombing her comedy set, fellow comics such as Marlon Wayans, Kathy Griffin, Damon Wayans, and more voiced support for her. As Marlon Wayans wrote on Twitter, “To be honest New Year’s Eve sets are haaaaard as fuck! I had a weird ass ending to my show last night too. Stopped mid joke to do countdown then… GOOD NIGHT.”

“This is the price of fame when you’re a comic,” added Griffin. “I was so lucky that there wasn’t a Snapchat/Instagram when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs. You are a hilarious, incredible talent Tiffany Haddish, and I can’t wait to see you live! Ignore the haters!”

Patton Oswalt responded to Haddish by sharing his own botched comedy set. “Five years ago I did a set at the Improv where half the audience walked out — ‘cuz the comic before me killed SO hard they wanted to go to the bar and say hi to him,” the comedian said. “It’s okay, and this will be a blip on what I promise will be a brilliant career. KEEP GOING.”

Haddish most recently starred in “Night School” and “Nobody’s Fool,” both of which were released last fall. The comic’s upcoming films include voice work in “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” plus the comedy “Limited Partners” and the crime drama “The Kitchen.”

To be honest New Year’s Eve sets are haaaaard as fuck! I had a weird ass ending to my show last night too. Stopped mid joke to do countdown then… GOOD NIGHT — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) January 1, 2019

This is the price of fame when you’re a comic. I was so lucky that there wasn’t a Snapchat/IG when I was starting out on my first big tour. No REAL comic never bombs. You are a hilarious, incredible talent @TiffanyHaddish and I can’t wait to see you live! Ignore the haters! https://t.co/2nhpemOsGV — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2019

Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned. The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You’ll shine more in 2019 — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) January 1, 2019

Cameras blow everything out of proportion. Having a bad set is part of being a comic. You’re dope :) — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) January 1, 2019

Happens to the best of us! You’re the shit! ❤️❤️❤️ — Chris D’Elia (@chrisdelia) January 2, 2019

And the worst of us, I bomb every time. — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) January 2, 2019

I bombed last night too and all I had to do was read a prompter and also I lost an eyeball. fuck it we good and you are a queen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

5 years ago I did a set at the Improv where 1/2 the audience walked out — ‘cuz the comic before me killed SO hard they wanted to go to the bar and say hi to him. It’s okay, and this will be a blip on what I promise will be a brilliant career. KEEP GOING. https://t.co/q9pj8fTDDC — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 2, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.