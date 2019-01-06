Tony Hawk Almost Starred in a ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Called ‘Skate Jam’

The failure of "Looney Tunes: Back in Action" doomed the project.

It took more than 20 years, but there’s finally a “Space Jam” sequel in the works. According to Tony Hawk, however, the wait was almost much shorter: The skateboarder revealed on Twitter yesterday that he was set to star in a skating-themed sequel a full 15 years ago, but the project was put on hold after a different “Looney Tunes” movie failed at the box office.

“In 2003, I was requested to meet with Warner Brothers about doing a film tentatively titled ‘Skate Jam,'” Hawk wrote. “They were bringing back Looney Tunes with ‘Back In Action’ & then wanted to start on my project immediately. A week later Back In Action bombed & Skate Jam was shelved forever.” Brendan Fraser and Jenna Elfman starred in “Looney Tunes: Back in Action,” the third live-action/animation hybrid featuring the iconic cartoon characters after “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Space Jam”; it fared much worse than its predecessors, grossing just $68.5 million against a budget of $80 million.

After much speculation, a “Space Jam” sequel starring LeBron James was officially announced last year. “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty” helmer Terence Nance will direct the film, which James will produce alongside Ryan Coogler. No release date has been announced.

