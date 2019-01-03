‘Turn Up Charlie’: Idris Elba Is a DJ in First Look at Netflix Comedy Series

The series, co-starring Piper Perabo, premieres this March.

After playing a detective who gets absolutely pummeled trying to investigate brutal crimes, it must be a fun change of pace to step behind some turntables. Netflix is giving Idris Elba the chance to do just that in “Turn Up Charlie.”

In addition to a March release date, Netflix also released the first look at the upcoming eight-part comedy, which features Elba as a down-on-his-luck DJ who helps babysit for a dear friend’s daughter. Tristram Shapeero — who’s worked as a director on a number of recent comedy classics, from “Community” to “Parks and Recreation” — will direct the first half of the season, while Matt Lipsey will take the second half.

“Luther” Season 5 may have already premiered to series-high ratings, but “Turn Up Charlie” will give Elba a chance to show off his comedy chops, which he showed most recently in last year’s SKy1 comedy “In the Long Run.”

Not everyone can wear sunglasses indoors. Idris Elba can.

Here’s Elba, Piper Perabo, and a very helpful color-coded audio software program. Charlie might not have the career of his dreams, but he gets to edit at a studio with glass walls and blue mood lighting. (Also, don’t forget that he gets to wear sunglasses indoors.)

This is a still from “Turn Up Charlie,” but it is also a reminder that the 2019 Oscars still does not have a host and that Idris Elba wears a red velvet suit very well.

Frankie Hervey plays Gabby, the precocious kid that Charlie is tasked with taking care of. The rest of the show’s ensemble includes JJ Feild, Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King and Dustin Demri-Burns.

Maybe goofy Idris Elba is what 2019 really needs. We’ll all know for sure when “Turn Up Charlie” drops March 15 on Netflix.

