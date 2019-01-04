From ‘The Affair’ to ‘You’re the Worst’: 22 TV Shows Ending in 2019

Winter has come for more than "Game of Thrones." Here's a rundown of all the shows that will shuffle off this mortal coil in 2019.

For the new year to serve as a fresh start, we purge. With more than 500 scripted series vying for attention, here are 22 that will be sent off in style. Be prepared to watch, mourn, but ultimately be grateful for having had shows like “Broad City,” “Homeland,” “Game of Thrones,” and “You’re the Worst.”

Consider it saying farewell, or if one is a new disciple of the “Tidying Up” guru Marie Kondo, it is thanking a show for serving you. “Arigato, ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ for all of your clever puns and racy musical numbers.” Or “So long, ‘Mr. Robot.’ Only you could’ve brought Alf back.” “A million thanks, ‘Veep.’ Continuity with change.”

Check out all 22 shows shuffling off this mortal TV coil and prepare your goodbyes accordingly.

Showtime

When It Will End: 2019

What to Expect: Could Sarah Treem have saved the best for last? Season 5 will travel a few decades into the future to a “climate change-ravaged Montauk.” Can’t wait to see a post-apocalyptic Joshua Jackson save the world.

“Being Mary Jane” (BET)

When It Will End: 2019

What to Expect: It’s been over a year since the last episode, a long time to find out what happened after Justin (Michael Ealy) proposed to Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union). Presumably, the finale movie will answer the question that he popped and wrap up any other loose ends for this career woman.

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

When It Will End: The back half of its final season kicks off Jan. 3

What to Expect: The CBS nerd sitcom is going out with a bang with at least two guest stars. “Harold and Kumar”/“Designated Survivor” star Kal Penn will be dropping by along with “Lord of the Rings”/“Stranger Things” star Sean Astin, both playing physicists.

“Broad City” (Comedy Central)

When It Will End: Final season premiere: Jan. 24

What to Expect: The premiere will change the format a bit to look like Instagram stories. This season will also give Abbi a couple of firsts: her first dating experience with a woman and a new friend – who isn’t Ilana! Also, so many tears for the finale.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

Robert Voets/The CW

When It Will End: The final 10 episodes will kick off on Jan. 11.

What to Expect: Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) is finally seeing the effects of consistent therapy, and now that Greg (Skylar Astin) is back, love might be in the cards. But she has two other ex-boyfriends still in the picture also, so she may need to brush up on her “Math of Love Triangles” and consider a love rhombus or parallelogram.

When It Will Air: 2019

What to Expect: With Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal) finding success at the arthouse, and Vincent Martino (James Franco) still in deep with the mob, their fates will come to a head in Season 3, especially with gentrification of the Deuce looming.

When It Will Air: 2019

What to Expect: Joe Swanberg’s series of anthology stories set in Chicago reaches its conclusion after three seasons. While no details have been released yet, expect an examination of love, technology, identity, family, and happiness with a stellar cast.

“Elementary” (CBS)

CBS

When It Will Air: 2019

What to Expect: Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Joan (Lucy Liu) will wind down their partnership with 13 final episodes.

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

When It Will Air: The first of the final six episodes premieres April 2019.

What to Expect: Each of the half-dozen episodes will be feature length, the better to dazzle the Emmy voters. The season opens with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arriving at Winterfell, much to Sansa’s (Sophie Turner) chagrin. Also, the most massive battle scene will shame all others that came before, and with it, a hefty body count to match. And finally… perhaps someone will ascend the Iron Throne.

“Gotham” (FOX)

When It Will Air: The final 12 episodes premiere Jan. 3.

What to Expect: Now that Gotham City has been declared a no-man’s land, James Gordon (Ben Mckenzie) and Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) have their work cut out for them. Meanwhile, they also have to contend with the colorful villains who have claimed territory in the city.

“Homeland” (Showtime)

When It Will Air: The final season kicks off June 2019.

What to Expect: Season 8 will take a significant time jump to distance the show from any Trump parallels and tell a contained, intelligence-based story overseas, very likely Israel.

“iZombie” (The CW)

The CW

When It Will Air: Early 2019

What to Expect: The wheels of government in Seattle have ground to a halt since the only remaining council members are Zed (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), who is a zombie, and another who is a human. That leaves Liv (Rose McIver) and her pal Peyton (Aly Michalka), who is the deceased mayor’s chief of staff, to run the city and establish peaceful coexistence.

“Jane the Virgin” (The CW)

When It Will Air: Spring 2019

What to Expect: In its fifth and final season, Jane (Gina Rodrigues) is faced with her two men (one who came back from the dead) and writing her second book. Her mother Xo (Andrea Navedo) will still be undergoing cancer treatment, and Petra (Yael Grobglas) is exploring her relationship with JR (Rosario Dawson). Guest stars Justina Machado and Brooke Shields will also return, and Rodriguez herself will direct two episodes, including the premiere.

“Killjoys” (Syfy)

Ian Watson/Killjoys IV Productions Limited/SYFY

When It Will Air: 2019 (in the summer, if past seasons are any indication)

What to Expect: The 10-episode season will reveal what happened during that cliffhanger and that confusing tease in which Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) is in prison, kissing John (Aaron Ashmore), and later badly beaten. D’avin (Luke Macfarlane) seems to be separated from them also, and something has affected all of the bounty hunters’ memories.

“Mr. Robot” (USA Network)

When It Will Air: 2019

What to Expect: At this point, creator Sam Esmail can do anything he wants with his alternate New York City and his hacktastic Elliot (Rami Malek) … even blow everything up. Again, he brought Alf back. What can viewers possibly try to predict after that? Nevertheless, Esmail always had a specific end in mind, and it’s sure to be a doozy.

“Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

JoJo Whilden / Netflix

When It Will Air: 2019

What to Expect: In Season 7, the show will likely explore life for one freed inmate along with continuing to follow the experiences of the rest of the ladies of Litchfield.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Netflix)

When It Will Air: Season 3 is currently available to stream.

What to Expect: No spoilers, but the Baudelaire orphans face perils and flamboyant villains yet always survive… or do they? The final season wraps with a strong moral message.

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” (Freeform)

When It Will Air: Season 3 resumes Feb. 25 with a final 12 episodes.

What to Expect: The series will resolve a cliffhanger in which Clary’s (Katherine McNamara) fate was left up in the air and most likely will tackle the events of the source material’s fifth book, “City of Lost Souls,” which has dealings with the Faeries, a possession, and vampires.

“Transparent” (Amazon)

Amazon

When It Will Air: 2019

What to Expect: Jeffrey Tambor is out as matriarch Maura, but the rest of the Pfefferman clan will continue to laugh, love, eat, and then apparently take part in a huge musical finale.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

When It Will Air: The final run of returns on Jan. 25.

What to Expect: Tituss (Tituss Burgess) is the focus when the show returns, and “The Punisher” star Jon Bernthal also shows up for purposes that shall not be spoiled. Also, the gang faces serious trouble and need to raise a bunch of money, fast.

“Veep” (HBO)

When It Will Air: Spring 2019

What to Expect: Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) will go on one last campaign, probably running for president again, against a familiar but unfriendly face.

“You’re the Worst” (FX)

FX

When It Will Air: Jan. 9

What to Expect: Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere) look like they might finally tie the knot, but these two crazy kids never take the conventional route, so walking down the aisle may look more like a drunken meander with some detours along the way. Also, there may be one more Sunday Funday in the group yet.

