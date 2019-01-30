‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Announces Premiere Date, Release Schedule

TCA: Jordan Peele will host and narrate the new version, arriving at the beginning of April.

After a development and casting news cycle that’s lasted for years, the premiere of a new version of “The Twilight Zone” is finally in sight.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association Press Tour on Wednesday, CBS All Access Executive Vice President of Original Content Julie McNamara revealed that the new version of the beloved anthology would be arriving on the service on April 1.

That Monday release will see two new episodes, with successive installments arriving weekly on Thursdays.

Since executive producer Jordan Peele was revealed as the successor to Rod Serling in the “Twilight Zone” narrator/host role, a slew of casting announcements have followed. While some roles have been kept under wraps, we know that Adam Scott will star in an update of sorts of the classic Richard Matheson story “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” which was part of both the Serling series and the 1983 feature film.

John Cho, Allison Tolman, and Jacob Tremblay are set to appear together in an episode called “The Wunderkind,” while DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams will co-star in a different episode. The show’s massive ensemble is also expected to include Rhea Seehorn, Kumail Nanjiani, Steven Yeun, Luke Kirby, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Ike Barinholtz, and Taissa Farmiga.

Behind the camera, “The First Purge” and “Burning Sands” director Gerard McMurray will be serving in the same role for at least one of these new installments. “The Twilight Zone” is part of a 2019 programming slate for CBS All Access that also includes the return of “The Good Fight” and the recently premiered Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery.” Another “Star Trek” series focusing on Patrick Stewart’s iconic Jean-Luc Picard character is also expected at some point later in the year. “Tell Me a Story,” which premiered last Halloween, has also been renewed for a second season.

