‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer: Netflix Starts the Final Season Farewell Tour

The series' last six episodes premiere next Friday.

It seems inevitable that Kimmy Schmidt would someday drop the mic on her way out the door. With the final six episodes of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” dropping in the new year (and the new awards eligibility window), Netflix is trying to do the same.

The farewell trailer for the final season brings together some of the classic hits from the series’ first four-ish seasons. (May we never forget the shining light in the darkness that is the “Bunny and Kitty” theme song.) Now that Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is trying to work her way through the publishing world, that venture brings her in contact with a number of new faces in the Schmidt-iverse. Zachary Quinto and Netflix vet Jon Bernthal are both set to make their debuts on the series in the closing episodes. This season will also add a few figures to mix who’ll be playing themselves, notably Ronan Farrow and Greg Kinnear.

Of course, no season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — however short — would be complete without the roving band of Kimmy confidants, including the core trio of Titus (Tituss Burgess), Lillian (Carol Kane), and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski). They, along with central figures from Kimmy’s past, like Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm), will be back to help try send the show off in style.

It’s not a central part of the trailer, but one of these last six episodes will imagine an alternate state of Kimmy’s timeline, following what might have happened if she’d never been taken prisoner in the first place.

Watch the full trailer (including Kemper showing off her best tap dancing skills in a crazy-looking Shirley Temple-inspired sequence) below:

The last episodes of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” premiere January 25 on Netflix.

