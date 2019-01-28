Utkarsh Ambudkar Reveals His ‘Mulan’ Character and What to Expect from this Live-Action Take

He also co-stars in "Brittany Runs a Marathon," his second Sundance film in as many years.

Even though Disney’s upcoming live-action version of “Mulan” draws on a beloved film, there’s not a lot that people involved can say about it right now. Still, speaking at the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox, actor Utkarsh Ambudkar revealed a little bit about what to expect from the new movie, set to be released next year.

“I think I’m allowed to say,” Ambudkar said, “I play a monk.”

Joking that the historically secretive Disney might not be a fan of him revealing anything more, Ambudkar did go on to praise director Niki Caro, who was previously behind the camera for “Whale Rider,” “North Country,” and “The Zookeeper’s Wife.”

“It’s epic. I think personally it’s gonna be the best Disney movie that they’ve made, live-action wise,” Ambudkar said. “It’s a new story. It’s a new take. It’s great for young girls, it’s great for the Asian community, Asian-American community. It’s beautifully done. It’s epic.”

After appearances in films like “Pitch Perfect” and playing Mindy’s brother across the six seasons of “The Mindy Project,” this marks Ambudkar’s second straight year appearing in a Sundance film: His role in the U.S. Dramatic Competition title “Brittany Runs a Marathon” comes a year after his appearance in Carlos López Estrada’s “Blindspotting” at the 2018 festival.

“Brittany Runs a Marathon” is the debut feature from playwright Paul Downs Colaizzo. It follows the title character (played by Jillian Bell), who goes on an incremental long-distance running training regimen after receiving a number of scary health diagnoses. Bell, Colaizzo, and fellow cast members Michaela Watkins and Micah Strong joined Ambudkar at the IndieWire Studio.

Watch an excerpt from the interview (including some quips about Mickey Mouse being the ultimate spoiler-avoidance enforcer) below:

