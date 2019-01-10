‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ Trailer: Art Will Be the Death of Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix’s ‘Nightcrawler’ Reunion

Gyllenhaal re-teams with "Nightcrawler" director Dan Gilroy and co-star Rene Russo in this contemporary art thriller.

Calling all “Nightcrawler” fans: The official trailer for “Velvet Buzzsaw” has arrived. The movie reunites “Nightcrawler” writer-director Dan Gilroy with stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo, but anyone hoping for something similar is definitely going to be shocked by what the trio has in store this time. “Velvet Buzzsaw” is a horror-thriller set in the high stakes contemporary art world where one artist’s paintings make a killing, quite literally.

Starring opposite Gyllenhaal and Russo is a star-studded ensemble that includes Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Natalia Dyer, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, and John Malkovich. Netflix is bringing the movie to the 2019 Sundance Film Festival later this month, where it will have its world premiere January 27.

“Velvet Buzzsaw” is Gilroy’s third directorial effort following “Nightcrawler” and the Denzel Washington-starring “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” which earned its leading man an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Gyllenhaal himself was an Oscar dark horse back when “Nightcrawler” was being championed by film critics, and his lack of an Oscar nomination is a snub that still hurts. Gilroy got his start in the industry as a screenwriter, working on scripts for “Two for the Money,” “The Fall,” and “The Bourne Legacy.”

Gyllenhaal is set to have a major 2019, as he’ll follow up “Velvet Buzzsaw” by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Quentin Beck/Mysterio in the summer tentpole “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which opens July 5. The actor is coming off a strong fall season thanks to acclaimed roles in Paul Dano’s “Wildlife” and Jacques Audiard’s English-language debut “The Sisters Brothers,” neither of which found a footing in the Oscar race but still earned rave reviews from film critics.

“Velvet Buzzsaw” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning February 1. Watch the official trailer below.

