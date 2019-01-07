Vimeo’s 2018 Best of the Year Staff Picks Awards: Watch Every Nominated Film Here

Vimeo's in-house curation team has released an official list of 93 nominees from a pool of over 1,200 Staff Picks chosen in 2018.

Vimeo has announced its 2018 nominees for the Best of the Year Staff Picks Awards. Vimeo has recognized the best Staff Picks of the year by calling out the winners on its blog since 2016, but the company is elevating its end-of-the-year celebration this year by revealing nominations and bringing in a distinguished jury for each category to decide the winner. Each award recipient will receive a cash prize and a physical trophy, in addition to the Best of the Year badge, and the winning films will be screened at Nitehawk Cinema in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on January 17th.

There are three jurors for each Staff Pick category, including the 2017 winners for each respective category. Categories include: Best of Action Sports, Best of Animation, Best of Comedy, Best of Documentary, Best of Drama, Best of Eye Candy and Best of Travel. Jury members include Alan Cumming, Roger Ross Williams, Reinaldo Green, and Sarah Schneider, among others.

Vimeo’s in-house curation team chose 93 nominees in seven categories from a pool of over 1,200 Staff Picks chosen in 2018. The full list of nominees is below.

Best of Action Sports (Watch the nominees in this category here)

“Tsirku” – Eric Crosland, Tim Symes

“Dean Goes Surfing” – Caitlyn Greene

“Brendan Howey” – RAW 100 – Rupert Walker

“Two Nineteen Forty Four” – Tristan Greszko

“Griffin Gass / Pacific Standard Time” – Ben Ericson

“RJ Ripper” – Joey Schusler, Ben Page

“A GoPro Adventure in Les 3 Vallees” – Claudiu Voicu

“Olas X: A Big Wave Surf Film” – Scott Nichols

“Space” – John John Florence, Erik Knutson

“Seeking Nirvana 3.2 – Hard Nose the Highway” – Mike Henitiuk, Joe Schuster, Matt Margetts, Riley Leboe

“MÚKÙNE” – Arthur Bourbon, Damien Castera

“The Shadow Campaign // Ski Photographer” – Frank Pickell

“Soft” – Christian Haller, Kris Lüdi

Best of Animation (Watch the nominees in this category here)

“Waves ’98” – Ely Dagher

“Le Futur Sera Chauve / The Bald Future” – Paul Cabon

“What Is Beauty?” – Anna Ginsburg

“Stems” – Ainslie Henderson

“Xylophone” – Jennifer Levonian

“Life Cycles” – Ross Hogg

“DIY” – Volume 1 – Isaiah Saxon, Sean Hellfritsch

“Ugly” – Nikita Diakur

“Black” – Tomek Popakul

“Dinner For Few” – Nassos Vakalis

“JEOM” – Kangmin Kim

“In the Distance”- Florian Grolig

“The Shivering Truth” – Vernon Chatman, Cat Solen

Best of Comedy (Watch the nominees in this category here)

“Cecile on the Phone” – Annabelle Dexter-Jones

“Fly Safe” – Noah Malone

“Mountain Fever” – Frédéric Hambalek

“Mixtape Marauders” – Peter Edlund

“The Loaf Zone” – Christopher Rutledge

“Love Is Blind” – Dan Hodgson

“An Emmy For Megan” – Megan Amram

“The Dreamer” – JEAN

“The Climb” – Michael Angelo Covino

“Enough” – Anna Mantzaris

“Latched” – Justin Harding, Rob Brunner

“Women Are Mean” – Doron Max Hagay

“Metta World Teeth” – LAMAR+NIK

“Pussy / Cipka” – Renata Gasiorowska

Best of Documentary (Watch the nominees in this category here)

“Alone” – Garrett Bradley

“Field of Vision” – Concussion Protocol – Josh Begley

“I Have A Message For You” – Matan Rochlitz

“Cucli” – Xavier Marrades

“The Wild Inside” – Andrew Michael Ellis

“Little Potato” – Wes Hurley, Nathan M. Miller

“Ivry” – Jake Oleson

“A View From the Window” – Chris Filippone

“My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes” – Charlie Tyrell

“American Psychosis” – Amanda Zackem

“Skip Day” – Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan

“I Was A Winner” – Jonas Odell

Best of Drama (Watch the nominees in this category here)

“Slapper” – Luci Schroder

“Forever Now” – Kristian Håskjold

“Phone Story” – Graham Mason

“The Boyfriend Game” – Alice Englert

“Intercourse” – Jonatan Etzler

“Prends-Moi” – Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, André Turpin

“Joy In People” – Oscar Hudson

“Drug Runner” – Charlotte Regan

“Incel “- John Merizalde

“The Turk Shop” – Bahar Pars

“Fauve” – Jeremy Comte

“Primo” – Federica Gianni

“Thick Skin” – Erlendur Sveinsson

Best of Eye Candy (Watch the nominees in this category here)

“Young Marco” – Trippy Isolator – Rop van Mierlo

“Salvage” – Dirk Koy

“Arena” – Páraic McGloughlin

“Windows” – Jason Allen Lee

“Winter Time – A Hyperlapse Film” – Juraj Prostinák

“Aperture” – Emanuele Kabu

“Lattice” – Maria Constanza Ferreira

“Coexist” – Michael Marczewski

“One minute of miniatures” – Clemens Wirth

“Influencers” – f°am Studio

“Trapped Summer” – Peter Tomaszewicz

“Optics” – Maxim Zhestkov

“Portals”- Vladimir Tomin

“The Wormhole – Timelapse 4K” – Michael Shainblum

“ΔNOMΔLY” – Jacco Kliesch

“__/__/__” – Claudia Barral

Best of Travel (Watch the nominees in this category here)

“Russia” – Pete R.

“Vhils” – debris, Macau 2017 – Jose Pando Lucas

“Sun Moon London” – Luke Miller

“Barcelona” – Hannah Lau-Walker

“Sand in the Sky” – Dana Saint

“Tune in New York” – Lukas Willasch

“CATS! A Travel Music Video” – Andrew Norton

“Seoul_wave” – Brandon Li

“Marfa” – The Brothers McLeod

“Still/Life” – Josh Hayward

“Operation Jane Walk” -Robin Klengel & Leonhard Müllner

“My Trip to Japan” – Dante Zaballa

