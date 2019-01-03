Will Poulter Steps Back From Twitter to Focus on Mental Health Amidst ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Criticisms

“This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path,” Poulter wrote in a message to his Twitter followers.

Will Poulter has announced he is taking a break from his page in order to focus on his mental health. The actor said the decision was made “in light of my recent experiences,” which has led many to believe he is referring to social media backlash over “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.” The choose-your-own-adventure “Black Mirror” mirror movie premiered December 28 on Netflix and has received a wide array of reactions from fans and critics.

“I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched ‘Bandersnatch’ and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created,” Poulter wrote in a note, highlighting the word “material.” “I accept all criticisms and it’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!”

Poulter continued, “As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided. It’s a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.”

While Poulter vowed to use social media less, he did assure fans he will continue to post for a number of charitable causes, including an anti-bullying campaign. “This is not the end,” Poulter concluded. “Consider it an alternative path.”

“Star Wars” breakout John Boyega praised Poulter for the decision, writing, “Best thing you can do mate, well done.” Boyega knows about the perils of toxic fandom having received his own share of social media backlash following the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” While fighting against his own criticisms from fans, Boyega stood up for his co-star Kelly Marie Tran, who wiped her Instagram account clean because of online harassment.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” stars Fionn Whitehead as an aspiring video game designer who struggles to maintain his sanity while adapting a choose-your-own-adventure science-fiction novel into a game. Poulter plays Colin Ritman, an experienced programmer who becomes something of a mentor to Whitehead’s character. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Best thing you can do mate 👍🏾 well done — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 2, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.