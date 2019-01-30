Zack Snyder to Direct Zombie Thriller ‘Army of the Dead’ for Netflix

Snyder will revisit the genre following his 2017 departure from "Justice League" after a personal tragedy.

Zack Snyder will return to his roots, directing and producing a new zombie thriller for Netflix titled “Army of the Dead,” Variety reports. Though more recently Snyder has become synonymous with superhero movies, known for movies like “Justice League,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Man of Steel,” he began his career 15 years ago with a remake of George A. Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead.” The new film, with a script by Joby Harold from Snyder’s story, will see Snyder revisit fruitful ground.

“Army of the Dead” is set after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Principal photography on “Army of the Dead” is set to begin later this year. Snyder will produce the new film along with his spouse Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller from the Stone Quarry.

Snyder was finishing up production on “Justice League” when he stepped down from the project following a family tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish production. “Justice League” was a critical and box office flop, but the DCEU had a comeback with the successful release of “Aquaman,” on which Snyder served as executive producer.

Snyder’s 2004 “Dawn of the Dead” featured a screenplay by James Gunn, and starred Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, Mekhi Phifer, and Ty Burrell. The film was a box-office hit, grossing $102 million worldwide on a $25 million budget. The movie received generally positive reviews, and currently holds a 75% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Previous films directed by Snyder include “300,” “Watchmen,” “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole,” and “Sucker Punch.” He was a producer on “Wonder Woman” and an executive producer on “Aquaman.”

