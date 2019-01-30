‘Zombieland’ Sequel Poster Looks Really Familiar, Can’t Quite Place Why

"Zombieland: Double Tap" accepts the 10 year challenge.

It’s hard to believe an entire decade has passed since “Zombieland” became a surprise hit in the summer of 2009. Since then, Woody Harrelson has tripled his number of Oscar nominations, Jesse Eisenberg has written almost 20 pieces for The New Yorker, and Emma Stone had an aunt who lived in Paris.

With summer 2019 fast approaching, audiences now have the biggest indication that a sequel to the film is actually happening. The follow-up picked up a title, “Zombieland: Double Tap” and a poster that showed just how much (and how little) things have changed in the intervening years.

Sony revealed the title and poster the only way that seems logical: in a meme.

Aside from recreating the original poster, which also includes main cast member Abigail Breslin, “Zombieland: Double Tap” will also bring back another big trio. Ruben Fleischer, following up last year’s “Venom,” will return as director, in addition to the first “Zombieland” writing duo of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. (Reese and Wernick most recently served as the writers on both “Deadpool” movies and as executive producers of the YouTube Premium series “Wayne.”) “Jean-Claude Van Johnson” creator and “Wonder Woman 1984” co-writer Dave Callaham is the new third member of this sequel’s writing team.

“Zombieland: Double Tap” picks up after the first film left off, with the city-nicknamed characters trying their best to keep their small group together in the face of the continuing zombie-filled landscape. The title comes from the second of Columbus’ (Eisenberg) ongoing list of rules about surviving the apocalypse. In addition to the poster quartet, the new film also features new cast members Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutsch.

Columbia Pictures is set to release “Zombieland: Double Tap” in theaters later this fall, on October 11.

