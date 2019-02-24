2019 Oscars Live Stream: How To Watch the 91st Academy Awards

With no host and Bradley Cooper singing live, movie lovers can't afford to miss the 2019 Oscars as the show happens.

The 91st Academy Awards are finally set to air tonight after enduring months of controversies. Between having no host and featuring the first live televised performance of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga singing “Shallow” together, the 2019 Oscars demand to be watched live this year. The ceremony begins at 8pm ET on ABC. The network will be live streaming the telecast on on its official live stream platform here. Viewers will need to use their cable television provider information in order to access the official ABC live stream. Live television streaming services that carry ABC can also be used to live stream the Oscars, including DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

Prior to the official broadcast, ABC will be live streaming from the red carpet on their official website. The network is also partnering with The Academy to broadcast the official red carpet live stream for free over on The Academy’s Twitter account. The special, entitled “Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live,” will begin streaming at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. The red carpet stream will be hosted by actress Laura Marano, entertainment reporter Louis Virtel, and ABC News’ Chris Connelly.

This year’s Oscar nominees are led by Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite,” both of which earned 10 nominations. The two dramas are nominated for Best Picture against “Green Book,” “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody, “Vice,” and “Black Panther.” Predicted acting winners include Rami Malek (“Rhapsody”), Glenn Close (“The Wife), Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”), and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”).

The Oscar ceremony will include a performance by Queen. Four of the five nominees for Best Original Song will also be performed live, including Cooper and Gaga’s “Shallow.” Jennifer Hudson will perform “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBQ,” while Bette Midler will sing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns.”

