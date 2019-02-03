2019 Sundance Film Festival Awards: ‘Clemency’ and ‘One Child Nation’ Lead Grand Jury Winners

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival drew to a close this evening with the annual awards ceremony, which was hosted by filmmaker and actress Marianna Palka at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City, Utah.
Of the four Grand Jury Prizes given to competition films — the festival’s highest honors — each was directed or co-directed by a female filmmaker, reflecting last year’s Directing winners, who were all women. This year’s Grand Jury Prize winners include Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency” (U.S. Dramatic), Nanfu Wang’s “One Child Nation” (U.S. Documentary), Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir” (World Dramatic), and Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov’s “Honeyland” (World Documentary).
Both of the U.S. winners are still without U.S. distribution, so here’s hoping a big win at tonight’s show might loosen up some purse strings for these essential — and now award-winning — features.
At this year’s festival, women directed 46 percent of the competition films, representing 56 films across four categories. In the U.S. Dramatic Feature category, female filmmakers are the majority: They comprised 56 percent of all directors, helming 16 films.
Sundance 2019 boasted 47 features directed by women (39 percent) and 39 shorts directed by women (53 percent). All told, 45 percent of all short and feature films at this year’s festival were directed by women.
U.S. Dramatic
Grand Jury Prize – “Clemency,” director: Chinonye Chukwu
Directing – “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” director: Joe Talbot
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award – “Share,” screenwriter: Pippa Bianco
Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft – “Honey Boy,” director: Alma Har’el
Special Jury Award for Acting – Rhianne Barreto in “Share”
Special Jury Award for Creative Collaboration – “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” director: Joe Talbot
U.S. Documentary
Grand Jury Prize – “One Child Nation,” director: Nanfu Wang
Directing – “American Factory,” directors: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Special Jury Award for Moral Urgency – “Always in Season,” director: Jacqueline Olive
Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker – “Jawline,” directed by Liza Mandelup
Special Jury Award for Editing – “Apollo 11,” director: Todd Douglas Miller
Special Jury Award for Cinematography – Luke Lorentzen for “Midnight Family”
Audience Awards
U.S. Dramatic – “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” director: Paul Downs Colaizzo
U.S. Documentary – “Knock Down the House,” director: Rachel Lears
World Cinema Dramatic – “Queen of Hearts,” director: May El-Toukhy
World Cinema Documentary – “Sea of Shadows,” director: Richard Ladkani
World Cinema Dramatic Competition
Grand Jury Prize – “The Souvenir,” director: Joanna Hogg
Directing – “The Sharks,” director: Lucia Garibaldi
Special Jury Award – “Monos,” director: Alejandro Landes
Special Jury Award for Originality – “We Are Little Zombies,” director: Makoto Nagahisa
Special Jury Award for Acting – Krystyna Janda in “Dolce Fine Giornata”
World Cinema Documentary Competition
Grand Jury Prize – “Honeyland,” directors: Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
Directing – “Cold Case Hammarskjold,” director: Mads Brugger
Special Jury Award for No Borders – “Midnight Traveler,” director: Hassan Fazili
Special Jury Prize for Impact for Change – “Honeyland,” directors: Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov
Special Jury Award for Cinematography – “Honeyland,” Fejmi Daut, Samir Legume
NEXT Innovator Award
“The Infiltrators,” directors: Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera
NEXT Innovator Prize
“The Infiltrators,” directors: Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera
NEXT Audience Award
