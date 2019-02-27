‘A Star Is Born’ Extended Edition to Hit Theaters With 12 Minutes of New Music

Warner Bros. is bringing the movie back to theaters following its Oscar win, complete with an all-new song from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Warner Bros. is celebrating its big Oscar win for “A Star Is Born” by bringing the Bradley Cooper-directed music drama back to theaters for an exclusive one-week engagement. The release will feature an extended edition of the movie that includes 12 minutes of new footage, all featuring music that was originally edited out for the movie’s theatrical cut. As Warner Bros. described it, the “A Star Is Born” extended cut is made up of “longer takes of songs and one entirely new song not previously heard in the film or on the soundtrack album.”

Add-ons to “A Star Is Born” include the full performance of the opening song “Black Eyes” and the full performance of “Alibi,” the song Cooper’s Jackson Maine is heard singing right before he launches into “Shallow” and brings Gaga’s Ally onto stage for the first time. Gaga’s song “Is That Alright?” was cut from the original theatrical release and moved to the end credits, but the extended edition will feature Ally singing an a cappella version of the song at her and Jackson’s wedding.

More new scenes featured in the “A Star Is Born” extended cut include Jackson performing “Far Too Gone” in the studio and a performance of “Clover,” a new track that was not heard in the film or on the film’s blockbuster official music soundtrack. Gaga and Cooper perform “Clover.”

“A Star Is Born” first hit theaters last October and grossed $210 million domestically and over $420 million at the worldwide box office. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Actor for Cooper, Best Actress for Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliot, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Original Sound for “Shallow.” Gaga and her “Shallow” songwriters won the Oscar for the latter category.

Warner Bros. will release the “A Star Is Born” extended cut in theaters for one week only starting Friday, March 1.

