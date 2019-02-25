Lady Gaga Officially Becomes an Oscar Winner as ‘Shallow’ Takes Best Original Song

"Shallow" is now an Oscar and Grammy Award winning smash hit.

“A Star Is Born” has won the Oscar for Best Original Song thanks to its acclaimed smash hit “Shallow.” The award is given to the official songwriters credited for the track, which for “Shallow” include Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. The win marks the first Oscar victory in Gaga’s career. “A Star Is Born” won the Best Original Song Oscar over “Black Panther” (“All the Stars”), “RBG” (“I’ll Fight”), “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings”), and “Mary Poppins Returns (“The Place Where Lost Things Go”).

The “A Star Is Born” nomination for Best Original Song was one of eight Oscar nods it received. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Gaga, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Mixing.

“Shallow” was by far and away the frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best Original Song this year, having won the same category at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. “A Star Is Born” also took home the Best Film Music award at the British Academy Film Awards. “Shallow” became the film’s instant anthem since it was included in the movie’s first trailer. In addition to topping the Billboard Hot 100, the song won Grammy Awards earlier this month for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

“It’s been kind of shocking and amazing to watch people latch onto that song so much because it’s, I feel for me as an artist, one of the most authentic things I’ve written,” Gaga told Variety last year about the track. “This is a conversation between a man and a woman, and he actually listens to her. And I think we live in a time when this is something that’s really important to women. Women want to be heard.”

“A Star Is Born” is now available on iTunes and VOD.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.