ACE Eddies: 2019: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Win Editing Awards

"Bohemian Rhapsody" now has the momentum in the Best Editing Oscar race.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” which has been on a roll since the Golden Globes, was the surprise dramatic editing winner for John Ottman at the 69th ACE Eddie Awards Friday at the Beverly Hilton.

“The Favourite” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis), “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Robert Fisher Jr.), and “Free Solo” (Bob Eisenhardt) took home comedy, animation, and documentary feature honors.

ACE is usually a great Oscar bellwether for editing (24 out of the last 28 years ), so Ottman now becomes the favorite for his deft balancing of the Freddie Mercury story (Best Actor frontrunner Rami Malek) with the Queen story under difficult circumstances when director Bryan Singer was fired and replaced by Dexter Fletcher. Ottman beat “Roma” director/editor Alfonso Cuarón and co-editor Adam Gough, Barry Alexander Brown (“BlacKkKlansman”), Tom Cross (“First Man”), and Jay Cassidy (“A Star Is Born”).

However, Ottman faces Oscar competition from Brown, Mavropsaridis, Hank Corwin (“Vice”), and Patrick J. Don Vito (“Green Book”). But as a Best Picture predictor, ACE hasn’t fared as well, picking the winner 16 out of the last 28 years.

Meanwhile, “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” won for non-theatrical documentary, and “Atlanta,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Killing Eve,” “Bodyguard,” and “Escape at Dannemora” were among the TV winners.

A full list of winners:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

John Ottman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“The Favourite”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Robert Fisher Jr.

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“Free Solo”

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind”

Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Atlanta”: “Teddy Perkins”

Kyle Reiter

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “Simone”

Kate Sanford, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Killing Eve”: “Nice Face”

Gary Dollner, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Bodyguard”: “Episode 1”



Steve Singleton

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Escape at Dannemora”: “Episode Seven”

Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown”: “West Virginia”

Hunter Gross, ACE

STUDENT WINNER

Marco Gonzalez – Boston University

