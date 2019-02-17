Alec Baldwin Declares a National Emergency on ‘SNL’: ‘Wall Works’

"I have to because I want to," he said during the cold open.

One day after Donald Trump admitted he “didn’t need to do this” moments after declaring a national emergency, Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” and did likewise. The actor once again led the show’s cold open, mocking Trump’s meandering Rose Garden address: “We need wall, okay? We have a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into this country from the southern border — or the ‘brown line,’ as many have asked me not to call it,” he said

“That’s why we need wall: because wall works. Wall makes safe. You don’t have to be smart to understand that; in fact, it’s even easier if you’re not,” Baldwin as Trump continued. “So you all see why I gotta fake this national emergency, right? I have to because I want to.”

“I’m going to sign these papers for the emergency then I’ll immediately be sued, then the court won’t rule in my favor, then it’ll go to the Supreme Court, then I’ll call my buddy Kavanaugh, then I’ll say it’s time to repay the Donny, then he’ll say ‘new phone, who dis?'” All of this, he claims, is to end his “personal hell of being president.”

Also being discussed: North Korea, China, Chuck Schumer, and whether Trump will stop reading Playboy in favor of Hustle. “In conclusion, this is a total emergency, a five-alarm blaze, which means I have to go to Mar-a-Lago and play some golf,” he added. Watch the full cold open below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.