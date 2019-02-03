Annie Awards: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Dominates with Seven Wins

"Into the Spider-Verse" is poised for Oscar glory, while GKids scored another indie triumph with "Mirai."

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” continued its march toward the Oscar, topping ASIFA-Hollywood’s 46th Annie Awards at UCLA Saturday night with seven wins, including animated feature.

GKids snagged indie feature honors for the lovely Japanese “Mirai,” and Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” earned awards for special production and live-action character animation.

And, in a surprise, Pixar story artist Trevor Jimenez won for his solo short, “Weekends,” about growing up with divorced parents in Toronto. Pixar’s official entry, the Chinese-themed “Bao,” from Toronto story artist Domee Shi (the studio’s first female shorts director) is favored to win the Oscar

The innovative “Spider-Verse,” which swept all of its categories, also took direction (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman), writing (Phil Lord, Rothman), production design (Justin K. Thompson), character animation (David Han), character design (Shiyoon Kim), and feature editing (Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma).

Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” also vying for the Oscar, only scored two wins (after leading with 11 nominations): Michael Giacchino’s score and storyboarding (Dean Kelly). Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” grabbed animated effects (Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony). and Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” secured voice honors for Bryan Cranston’s Chief.

Three Winsor McCay Awards went to Pixar’s Academy Award-winning director, animator, and art director, Ralph Eggleston (“Incredibles 2”); Frank Braxton (posthumously), the first African-American animator, animation director, and guild president; and casting director, voice director, and voice actress Andrea Romano.

The June Foray Award was presented to veteran animator Adam Burke (posthumously) for his significant and benevolent impact on the animation community. Ton Roosendaal, Dutch software developer and film producer, accepted the Ub Iwerks Award for Blender Open Source animation software; and a Certificate of Merit was presented to dedicated ASIFA volunteer, Jason Jones

A full list of winners:

Best Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Animation)

Best Animated Feature-Independent

“Mirai” (Studio Chizu)

Best Animated Special Production

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Animated Short Subject

“Weekends” (Past Lives Productions)

Best Virtual Reality Production

“Crow: The Legend” (Baobab Studios)

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

“Greenpeace: There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom” (Passion Animation Studios)

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

“Ask the StoryBots,” Episode: How Do Computers Work? (JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix)

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

“Hilda” Episode: Chapter 1: The Hidden People (Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks)

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

“BoJack Horseman,” Episode: The Dog Days are Over (Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix)

Best Student Film

“Best Friend,” Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU (Gobelins, lécole de l’image)

Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

David M.V. Jones, Vincent Chou, Clare Yang, “Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters,” Episode: “The Eternal Knight Part 2” (DreamWorks Animation Television)

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony

“Ralph Breaks The Internet” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Scott Lewis, “Hilda” (Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks)

Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production

David Han, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Animation Animator)

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuz, “Mary Poppins Returns” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Character Animation in a Video Game

Adrian Miguel, Adrian Garcia, “GRIS” (Nomada Studio)

Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Amanda Jolly, “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,” Episode: Freebird (Walt Disney Television Animation)

Character Design In An Animated Feature Production

Shiyoon Kim, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Animation)

Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Eddie Trigueros, “Disney Mickey Mouse,” Episode: “Feed the Birds” (Disney Television Animation)

Directing In An Animated Feature Production

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Animation)

Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Christopher Willis, “Disney Mickey Mouse,” Episode: “Springtime” (Disney Television Animation)

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Michael Giacchino, “Incredibles 2,” (Pixar Animation Studios)

Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai, “Age of Sail” (Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures)

Production Design In An Animated Feature Production

Justin K. Thompson, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Animation)

Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Alonso Ramirez Ramos, “Disney Mickey Mouse,” Episode: “Carnaval”

(Disney Television Animation)

(tie)

Kevin Molina-Ortiz, “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Episode: “Mystic Mayhem” (Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Dean Kelly, “Incredibles 2” (Pixar Animation Studios)

Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Will Arnett (as Bojack), “BoJack Horseman,” Episode: “Free Churro”

(Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix)

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Bryan Cranston (as Chief), “Isle of Dogs” (Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures)

Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Stephanie Simpson, “Hilda,” Episode: “Chapter 8: The Tide Mice” (Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks)

Writing In An Animated Feature Production

Phil Lord, Rodney Rothman, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures Animation)

Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian, “Big Hero 6: The Series”

(Walt Disney Television Animation)

Editorial In An Animated Feature Production

Bob Fisher, Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

(Sony Pictures Animation)

