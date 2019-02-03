Art Directors Guild Awards Spread the Love to ‘Black Panther,’ ‘The Favourite,’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Alienist," "Glow," and "Sesame Street" win for television.

The Art Directors Guild Production Design Awards spread the wealth throughout 11 categories of film, television, commercials, music videos, and animated features. Feature film winners included period “The Favourite” (Fiona Crombie), fantasy “Black Panther” (Hannah Beachler), contemporary “Crazy Rich Asians” (Nelson Coates), and animated “Isle of Dogs” (Adam Stockhausen, Paul Harrod).

Anyone looking for clarity on the upcoming Academy Awards won’t get it here. Beachler, the Oscar favorite, for her brilliant world building of Wakanda, has already become the first African-American to be Oscar-nominated in her craft. A victory, though, would solidify the diversity breakthrough for production design.

Meanwhile, a win for Crombie would signify a stunning creative achievement. She transformed the palace (shot at Hatfield House) into a playground and battlefield with a lot of open spaces. The wood paneling and tapestries helped the pale-skinned actresses (Oscar-nominated Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone) stand out more, especially with Sandy Powell’s Oscar-nominated monochrome costumes.

Television winners included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Bill Groom), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Mark White, Elisabeth Williams), “The Alienist” (Mara LePere-Schloop), “Glow” (Todd Fjelsted), and “Sesame Street” (David Gallo), respectively.

Bill Desowitz contributed to this report.

Full winners list below.

Marvel

Winners for Excellence in Production Design for a Feature Film

Period Film

“The Favourite”

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

Fantasy Film

“Black Panther”

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

Contemporary Film

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Animated Film

“Isle of Dogs”

Production Designers: Adam Stockhausen, Paul Harrod

Amazon

Winners for Excellence in Production Design for Television

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Simone,” “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Production Designer: Bill Groom

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: “June,” “Unwomen”

Production Designers: Mark White, Elisabeth Williams

Television Movie or Limited Series

“The Alienist”: “The Boy on the Bridge”

Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop

Half Hour Single-Camera Series

“Glow”: “Viking Funeral,” “Perverts are People, Too,” “Rosalie”

Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

Multi-Camera Series

“Sesame Street”: “Book Worming,” “The Count’s Counting Error,” “Street Food”

Production Designer: David Gallo

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

“Apple”: “Welcome Home”

Production Designer: Christopher Glass

Variety, Reality or Event Special

“The Oscars”: “90th annual Academy Awards”

Production Designer: Derek McLane

