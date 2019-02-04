‘Avengers: Endgame’ Teaser: Time Passes, and Half the Heroes Are Still Dead

And definitely not coming back.

Disney and Marvel have premiered a new “Avengers: Endgame” spot, premiering our latest look at the follow-up to last year’s “Infinity War” during the Super Bowl. A good amount of time appears to have passed since Thanos snapped half of all living creatures out of existence, and as such our remaining heroes are appropriately forlorn.

Watch the new teaser and obsess over all 30 seconds of footage as you wait for the movie to arrive this spring.

The first trailer, which premiered in December, smashed records when it was viewed 289 million times across all platforms within its first 24 hours; the previous record-holder was, unsurprisingly, “Infinity War,” which was watched a paltry 230 million times. That film went on to earn more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, giving “Endgame” a lot to live up to.

The very large ensemble cast is led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, and Elizabeth Olsen, among many others, though half of their characters are dead and definitely not coming back in some form, no way.

Disney will release “Avengers: Endgame” in theaters on April 26.

