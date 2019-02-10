BAFTA Awards 2019: The Full Winners List, Updating Live

"The Favourite" leads all films with 12 nominations.

The BAFTA Awards are underway in London, and “The Favourite” has the chance to live up to its title: Yorgos Lanthimos’ regal period piece leads all films with 12 nominations, including Best Film. It’s followed by four others — “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born” — that garnered seven nods apiece, and could pick up key momentum at the last major award ceremony before the Oscars take place in two weeks.

British thespian Joanna Lumley is hosting the event at Royal Albert Hall. Follow along for an updating list of the night’s big winners.

Best Film

“BlacKkKlansman”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star is Born”

Director

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Paweł Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Original Screenplay

“Cold War,” Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

“Green Book,” Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“Vice,” Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

“BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

“First Man,” Josh Singer

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins

“A Star is Born,” Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

Leading Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Steve Coogan, “Stan & Ollie”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Leading Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Viola Davis, “Widows”

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Original Music

“BlacKkKlansman,” Terence Blanchard

“If Beale Street Could Talk,” Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs,” Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Marc Shaiman

“A Star is Born,” Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson

Cinematography

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Newton Thomas Sigel

“Cold War,” Łukasz Żal

“The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan

“First Man,” Linus Sandgren

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

Editing

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

“First Man,” Tom Cross

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough

“Vice,” Hank Corwin

Production Design

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

“The Favourite,” Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton

“First Man,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

“Mary Poppins Returns,” John Myhre, Gordon Sim

“Roma,” Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez

Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Mary Zophres

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Julian Day

“The Favourite,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Poppins Returns,” Sandy Powell

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Alexandra Byrne

Make Up & Hair

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell

“The Favourite,” Nadia Stacey

“Mary Queen of Scots,” Jenny Shircore

“Stan & Ollie,” Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead, Josh Weston

“Vice,” Kate Biscoe, Greg Cannom, Patricia DeHaney, Chris Gallaher

Sound

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst

“First Man,”Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith

“A Quiet Place,” Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

“A Star is Born,” Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Special Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War,” Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick

“Black Panther,” Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins

“First Man,” Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm

“Ready Player One,” Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk

Film Not in an English Language

“Capernaum,” Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar

“Cold War,” Paweł Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczyńska

“Dogman,” Matteo Garrone

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez

“Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kaoru Matsuzaki

Documentary

“Free Solo,” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Shannon Dill, Evan Hayes

“McQueen,” Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

“RBG,” Julie Cohen, Betsy West

“They Shall Not Grow Old,” Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen

“Three Identical Strangers,” Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett, Becky Read

Animated Film

“Incredibles 2,” Brad Bird, John Walker

“Isle of Dogs,” Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord

Outstanding British Film

“Beast,” Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” Graham King, Anthony McCarten

“The Favourite,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

“McQueen,” Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Andee Ryder, Nick Taussig

“Stan & Ollie,” Jon S. Baird, Faye Ward, Jeff Pope

“You Were Never Really Here,” Lynne Ramsay, Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, James Wilson

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Apostasy,” Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

“Beast,” Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

“A Cambodian Spring,” Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

“Pili,” Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

“Ray & Liz,” Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

British Short Animation

“I’m OK,” Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popović

“Marfa,” Greg McLeod, Myles McLeod

“Roughhouse,” Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom

British Short Film

“73 Cows,” Alex Lockwood

“Bachelor, 38,” Angela Clarke

“The Blue Door,” Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor

“The Field,” Sandhya Suri, Thomas Bidegain, Balthazar de Ganay

“Wale,” Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers

EE Rising Star Award (Voted by the Public)

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.