BAFTA Awards Removes Bryan Singer’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Nom Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

“Bohemian Rhapsody” may be competing for seven BAFTA Awards at this Sunday’s ceremony, but director Bryan Singer is no longer nominated. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has officially removed Singer’s name from the “Bohemian Rhapsody” nomination for Best British Film following new allegations of sexual misconduct against the director. In a report published January 23 by The Atlantic, five men came forward with claims Singer acted inappropriately with them when they were underage boys.

“In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ has been suspended, effective immediately,” BAFTA said in a statement.

“BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values,” the statement continues. “This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved.”

The decision to remove Singer’s nomination at the BAFTA Awards follows in the footsteps of GLAAD, which last month announced it was removing “Bohemian Rhapsody” from its nominees for Best Outstanding Film — Wide Release in the wake of the allegations. “Bohemian Rhapsody” is nominated for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards, although the Oscar in that category is given to a film’s producers, meaning only Graham King would win if “Bohemian Rhapsody” was named the year’s top film by the Academy.

20th Century Fox and “Bohemian Rhapsody” have been under intense scrutiny following the publication of The Atlantic report. Singer has a long timeline of allegations, which date back to at least 1997 when the director was sued during the making of “Apt Pupil” for allegedly filming minors naked without permission during a shower scene. Malek maintains he was not aware of the allegations prior to taking on the role of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Read the BAFTA’s full statement on removing Singer’s nomination below.

The BAFTAs will take place on Sunday, February 10.

