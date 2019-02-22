‘Barry’ Trailer: Get Ready for Even More NoHo Hank in Season 2

HBO's breakout comedy returns next month for another season of a hitman trying to avoid his past.

“Emmy Winner Henry Winkler” is one of those phrases that’s just gratifying to see on a title card, especially now that it’s true. A quick five months after both he and star Bill Hader picked up awards for their work on the HBO show “Barry,” it looks like both actors are back for more of what made the first season one of 2018’s most enjoyable watches.

The network released a new trailer on Friday, showing how the title character is moving on from some truly fateful decisions at the close of Season 1. Gene (Winkler) still thinks his girlfriend is alive, while Barry (Hader) is covering up his lingering guilt with a new gig at what appears to be an athletic wear store. Aside from his forays into the world of retail, both Barry and Sally (Sarah Goldberg) are back on stage in Gene’s theater class.

But of course the real news here is that fan favorite NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) is alive and well (and looks to have made a few new friends in the process). Just look at that smile as he’s leading a team of would-be mercenaries to use fruit as target practice! He’s so happy! Or that brief shoulder shimmy? We should all be so lucky to have such joy in our lives.

Speaking of joy at being alive, there’s Fuches (Stephen Root), who somehow managed to escape a dangerous bit of garage torture and is back offering his own brand of sage wisdom to Barry about how hard it is to outrun your own past. Seems like that’s going to be a pretty heavy Season 2 lesson.

Watch the full trailer (including some very intense table flipping) below:

“Barry” Season 2 premieres March 31 on HBO.

