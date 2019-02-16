Berlinale 2019 Awards: Nadav Lapid’s ‘Synonyms’ Wins the Golden Bear

Juliette Binoche led this year's jury.

This year’s edition of the Berlin Film Festival has come to an end, and Nadav Lapid’s “Synonyms” is taking home one of the film world’s most prestigious awards: the Golden Bear for Best Film. “I Was at Home, But” helmer Angela Schanelec was awarded the Silver Bear for Best Director by the jury, which was led by Juliette Binoche and gave both acting prizes to the stars of Wang Xiaoshuai’s “Di jui tian chang” (“So Long, My Son”).

The full list of winners:

Read More: ‘Synonyms’ Review: An Astonishing, Maddening Drama About National Identity — Berlin

Golden Bear for Best Film: “Synonyms,” directed by Nadav Lapid

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: “Grâce à Dieu” (“By the Grace of God”), directed by François Ozon

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize: “Systemsprenger” (“System Crasher”), directed by Nora Fingscheidt

Silver Bear for Best Director: Angela Schanelec, “Ich war zuhause, aber” “(I Was at Home, But)”

Silver Bear for Best Actress: Yong Mei, “Di jui tian chang” (“So Long, My Son”)

Silver Bear for Best Actor: Wang Jingchun, “Di jui tian chang” (“So Long, My Son”)

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Maurizio Braucci, Claudio Giovanessi, and Robert Saviano, “La paranza dei bambini” (“Piranhas”)

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: Rasmus Videbæk, cinematography in “Out Stealing Horses”

Best First Feature: “Oray,” directed by Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay

Berlinale Glashütte Original — Documentary Prize: “Talking About Trees,” directed by Suhaib Gasmelbari

Golden Bear for Best Short Film: “Umbra,” directed by Florian Fischer and Johannes Krell

Silver Bear for Short Film Jury Prize: “Blue Boy,” directed by Manuel Abramovich

Audi Short Film Award: “Rise,” directed by Bárbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca

Joining Binoche on the jury were Justin Chang, Sandra Hüller, Sebastián Lelio, Rajendra Roy, and Trudie Styler. Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers” opened the festival, which began on February 7.

