‘Big Mouth’ Valentine’s Day Special Coming to Netflix Next Week

"My Furry Valentine" (of course that's what it's called) will be available to stream on February 8.

At this point, if you’re not watching “Big Mouth,” there’s not much more that we can do to convince you. But maybe a new Valentine’s Day special will do the trick. Netflix announced on Friday that a new holiday-themed episode will arrive next Friday, in plenty of time for the romantic festivities the following week.

IndieWire has raved about both seasons of the Netflix animated show co-created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. “Big Mouth” made our Best TV Episodes of 2017 and Best TV Episodes of 2018 lists, and we’ve penned multiple odes to the show’s various Hormone Monsters. It also ended up in our top 10 of our roundup of the Best Streaming Shows of All Time.

This new special installment (called “My Furry Valentine”) will return the familiar “Big Mouth” crew and all their respective anxieties. That means some extra time spent with the series stellar cast, led by Kroll, Jessi Klein, and John Mulaney. Over the first two seasons, the show has also enjoyed the inimitable contributions of Jenny Slate, Jason Mantzoukas, Andrew Rannells, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, and of course, Connie herself, Maya Rudolph.

“My Furry Valentine” joins a growing tradition of holiday-specific Netflix offerings. In the past, multiple shows have produced Christmas specials, including “BoJack Horseman,” which launched an episode of its decades-old show-within-a-show “Horsin’ Around.” Last December also saw the surprise return of Netflix’s beloved artisanal anime “Neo Yokio” with an episode called “Pink Christmas.”

Over its two seasons, “Big Mouth” has had no shortage of odd romantic entanglements (not the least of which involves a sentient pillow), so there should be plenty of unpredictable antics in store.

Watch the trailer for the episode below:

“Big Mouth: My Furry Valentine” premieres February 8 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.